CAVE CREEK, AZ - Multiple people were caught on camera taking Sonoran Desert Toads from the Spur Cross Conservation Area last weekend.

According to the conservation's Facebook page, individuals were seen removing the toads from the area between Friday night between the hours of 9 p.m. and 12:30 a.m.

They were equipped with water bottles, flashlights and bags at the time.

The people on camera violated park hours and broke Park Rule R-109 -- vandalism, including "destroying, damaging, defacing or removing any County property..."

Spur Cross Conservation Area says the video footage has been turned over to Maricopa County Sheriff's Office for investigation. ABC15 has reached out to MCSO for more information about the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call MCSO immediately at 602-876-1000.