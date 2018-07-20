PHOENIX - A Phoenix police officer is in the hospital in extremely critical condition after a two-vehicle crash in north Phoenix.

Phoenix police Sgt. Armando Carbajal said in an email the crash happened Thursday afternoon near Cave Creek Road, south of Carefree Highway.

Both drivers were transported to the hospital, he said. Police say the other driver and passenger have minor injuries.

At the time of the crash, the officer was in an unmarked Chevy vehicle.

Police say the 53-year-old male officer has 26 years of service on the force.

Throughout the day, dozens of Phoenix officers stopped by the hospital to visit the injured officer, including Police Chief Jeri Williams.

"As the officer was exiting to go southbound on Cave Creek, there was a vehicle going northbound, and they collided," Sgt. Armando Carbajal said. "The extent of his injuries are very critical, so we continue to get updates from the hospital and from the police personnel who are there."

Carbajal said the investigation into the crash is ongoing.

Police say impairment does not appear to be a factor.

Cave Creek Road was closed for several hours while officers investigated but was reopened after 5 p.m.