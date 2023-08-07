Watch Now
Brush fire shuts down Bush Highway north of Fountain Hills

Posted at 4:27 PM, Aug 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-07 19:27:39-04

FOUNTAIN HILLS, AZ — A brush fire has prompted lane closures on the Bush Highway, north of Fountain Hills.

The Arizona Department of Transportation says the northbound lanes of State Route 87 (Bush Highway) are closed at milepost 199.

The fire is being reported at milepost 204, which is about 14 miles north of Fountain Hills.

Drivers should expect delays and seek an alternative route. There is no estimated time for when the road will reopen.

The southbound lanes are not impacted.

A cause for the fire hasn't been announced.

