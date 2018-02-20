Temporary I-17 closures near Arizona's Black Canyon City for rock removal

BLACK CANYON CITY, AZ - The Arizona Department of Transportation says motorists on Interstate 17 will face short delays as workers remove rocks that are deemed to be a potential hazard from along the highway.

It says the first closure is planned at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday on I-17 northbound past Black Canyon City at milepost 246. It is expected to last up to 15 minutes.

The southbound side of the interstate will be closed for about an hour beginning at noon Tuesday near Sunset Point at milepost 252.

Transportation workers will return to I-17 northbound about 1 p.m. at milepost 246 to complete the rock removal, which is expected to take 15 minutes.