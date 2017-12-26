Several hurt in crash on I-17 near Black Canyon City, long delays expected

abc15.com staff
12:50 PM, Dec 25, 2017
43 mins ago
anthem | northeast valley

BLACK CANYON CITY, AZ - Several people were hurt after a crash on Interstate 17 near Black Canyon City on Monday afternoon. 

According to the Daisy Mountain Fire Department, the crash happened on I-17 northbound at milepost 254. 

It is unclear at this point how many vehicles were involved. 

Fire officials say multiple people were ejected in the crash.

Three medical helicopters will be responding to transport patients to the hospital.

According to the Arizona Department of Transportation, both lanes are open following the crash. 

Delays are expected as traffic backup will take time to clear. 

Check here for the latest on traffic conditions in the area. 

