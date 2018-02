ANTHEM, AZ - Authorities say a person is dead after a car crash in Anthem Thursday night.

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office received reports of an accident involving one car near Daisy Mountain Drive and Gavilan Peak Parkway around 7:30 p.m.

The passenger died at the scene and the driver was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, an MCSO spokesperson said.

The cause of the accident is currently under investigation and no additional information was immediately available.