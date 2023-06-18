Watch Now
Firefighters battling brush fire near I-17 and Daisy Mountain Drive

DPS is closely monitoring the fire in case I-17 would need to close
I-17 / Daisy Mountain brush fire
Posted at 11:25 AM, Jun 18, 2023
PHOENIX — Firefighters are on the scene of a brush fire that has sparked along I-17 near Anthem.

It started around 11 a.m. near the I-17 and Daisy Mountain Drive.

Multiple ADOT cameras show thick smoke coming from the area, with flames visible at times.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety tells ABC15 they are closely monitoring the fire, and it will remain open unless "there is a safety concern for the motoring public."

