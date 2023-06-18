Firefighters battling brush fire near I-17 and Daisy Mountain Drive

PHOENIX — Firefighters are on the scene of a brush fire that has sparked along I-17 near Anthem.

It started around 11 a.m. near the I-17 and Daisy Mountain Drive.

NOW: A brush fire is burning on the east side of I-17 near Daisy Mountain Drive. This may cause visibility issues if the wind shifts. Use extra caution if traveling through the area. #phxtraffic pic.twitter.com/EGl6XAzmuo — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) June 18, 2023

Multiple ADOT cameras show thick smoke coming from the area, with flames visible at times.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety tells ABC15 they are closely monitoring the fire, and it will remain open unless "there is a safety concern for the motoring public."