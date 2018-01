ANTHEM, AZ - Boulder Creek High School in Anthem is on lockdown after bobcats were spotted on campus.

The Deer Valley Unified School District said a mother bobcat and her babies fell into a drainpipe on campus near the cafeteria.

Arizona Game and Fish is on the scene to handle the situation.

The school is on lockdown until the situation is resolved.

Boulder Creek High School is located near Daisy Mountain Drive and Gavilan Peak Parkway.