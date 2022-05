ANTHEM — A 3-year-old boy was airlifted to a hospital after being pulled from a pool in Anthem near Daisy Mountain Drive and Anthem Way Friday morning.

Officials say the boy was given CPR and when crews arrived, he was awake and crying but lethargic.

It is unknown how long the boy was underwater.

The boy was airlifted to a nearby hospital for treatment, but his condition is unknown.

No other information is immediately available.