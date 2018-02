YUMA, AZ - Officials canceled classes at a high school in southwestern Arizona following a threat of a possible school shooting.

The Yuma Union High School District canceled all classes and campus events at Gila Ridge High School for Tuesday after a threat was reported to police.

Yuma police say the department received calls Monday night, alerting them to a school shooting threat at the high school.

Police say they are investigating and working with school officials to determine the threat's validity.

In a statement, Superintendent Gina Thompson says the district is taking every precaution to ensure the safety of its students and staff.

Police and school officials have not provided information about the threat's origin.

Yuma police ask that anyone with information about the threat to contact the department.