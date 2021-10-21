VIDEO: Former Marine stops armed robbery attempt at Yuma Chevron store

YUMA, AZ — A brave customer was able to stop an armed robbery attempt at a southern Arizona convenience store, ending the threat in a matter of seconds.

Officials say the incident took place around 4:30 a.m. Wednesday at a Chevron store in Yuma.

Surveillance video from inside the store shows three people trying to enter the store with their faces covered. One of them is armed with a handgun, pointing the weapon at the cashier.

A customer, who later told officials he served in the United States Marine Corps, immediately steps toward the suspects, disarming one and scaring the other two out of the store.

YCSO says the former Marine was able to keep the suspect detained until deputies arrived. The suspect was taken to Yuma County Juvenile Justice Center and booked on charges including armed robbery and aggravated assault.

When asked how he was able to control the situation, the customer reportedly told deputies, "The Marine Corp taught me not to [mess] around."

The other two suspects seen in the video are still outstanding.

No injuries were reported during the incident.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact the Yuma County Sheriff's Office at 928-783-4427 or 78-CRIME, to remain anonymous.