Watch Now
NewsCentral & Southern Arizona NewsYuma News

Actions

Pilot, passenger dead after fiery plane crash outside Gila Bend Friday

The crash was discovered in the area of Dateland, Arizona
Screen Shot 2022-09-17 at 9.21.25 AM.png
Google Maps
Screen Shot 2022-09-17 at 9.21.25 AM.png
Posted at 9:14 AM, Sep 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-17 12:34:41-04

DATELAND, AZ — A pilot and a passenger are dead after a plane crashed Friday in southwestern Arizona.

The Yuma County Sheriff's Office says just before 2 p.m. Friday, a DPS trooper saw a large plume of smoke while patrolling Spot Road and Interstate 8 near Dateland, Arizona.

The trooper arrived at the scene and found a small aircraft in the desert fully engulfed in flames.

Officials were called to the scene, where they located a pilot and passenger who were pronounced dead.

The aircraft has been identified as a Van's RV-6 two-seater plane.

The two victims have not yet been identified. The cause of the crash is not yet known.

It is not yet clear where the plane was traveling to or from.

The FAA and NTSB have been contacted and are investigating the crash.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch ABC15 Mornings weekdays 4:30-7am on ABC15!