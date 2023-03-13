Prisoner escapes while on work duty in San Luis, Arizona

SAN LUIS, AZ — Authorities are looking for a prisoner who walked off during work duty in San Luis, Arizona.

According to the Arizona Department of Corrections, Jonathan Perryman was working Monday morning with a crew and was later unaccounted for.

Perryman is a minimum custody work crew member and was working at the recreation center in San Luis at the time. He was last seen by a supervisor walking into a restroom to wash paint off his hands.

A number of law enforcement agencies, including the U.S. Marshals Office, are helping in the search for Perryman.

Perryman was sentenced in November for misconduct involving weapons. He has no history of violence or prior violent convictions, according to ADCRR.

If you see Perryman contact law enforcement immediately.