Arizona bus driver facing charges after 21 kids hurt from intentionally slamming on brakes

YUMA, AZ — A bus driver in Arizona is facing charges after she intentionally slammed on the brakes during her route last week, police say, injuring more than 20 kids who were on the bus.

Nona Scott, 41, was booked into jail on Tuesday, Sept. 28, on 44 counts of endangerment, one for each kid who was on the bus, 21 counts of assault, one for each kid that was reportedly injured, and one count of false reporting, according to the Yuma Police Department.

Police said Scott initially told officers that something ran across the road on Thursday, Sept. 23, which caused her to hit the brakes hard. However, through an investigation and interviews, police said that was not the case and that Scott intentionally hit the brakes.

Further details as to why were not immediately released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Yuma Police Department at 928-783-4421 or 928-782-7463. People can remain anonymous.