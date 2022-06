YUMA, AZ — A 2-year-old boy died after a drowning incident in a Yuma pool on Monday.

Emergency crews were dispatched around noon Monday for a drowning in the Pecan Grove area. Life-saving measures were performed on the involved child, and the child was ultimately flown to a Phoenix hospital for treatment.

Yuma police say the victim was pronounced dead a few hours later.

Further details about the incident were not immediately available.