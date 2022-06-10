Military aircraft crash reported Thursday night north of Yuma

YUMA, AZ — A military aircraft crash has been reported Thursday night north of Yuma, Arizona. This comes just one day after five Marines were killed in a separate aircraft crash northwest of Yuma just west of the California border.

According to Naval Air Facility El Centro, there are reports of a military aircraft crash about 35 miles north of Yuma. Fire officials and other rescuers are responding to the scene.

Officials say that all four of the air crew on board survived the crash, with only one transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

No other details have been released at this time.