Man claiming to be migrant caravan member sets tree on fire, throws rocks at Yuma border agents

YUMA, AZ - A man claiming to be apart of the migrant caravans has been taken into custody after setting a tree on fire and throwing rocks at border patrol agents.

According to the U.S Customs and Border Patrol, agents out of the Yuma sector discovered footprints from someone who had illegally crossed from Mexico into the United States just east of the Andrade, California port of entry around 6 p.m. Friday evening.

Agents radioed for a CBP marine helicopter to assist and help track the person down. The agents tracked the suspect for almost a mile until they found the man near a tree.

The man reportedly climbed up into the tree, set it on fire, and began throwing rocks at agents on the ground as well as at the CBP helicopter. None of the agents or helicopter were struck, officials said.

The man eventually came down from the tree and was taken into custody. Border officials were able to determine he was a 31-year-old Honduran national illegally in the U.S.

Arresting agents said the man told them he had been part of one of the migrant caravans that had been covered by the media in Mexico recently.

Agents have taken the man to the Yuma Central Processing Center.