Dozens of migrants, some children, pulled from fast-moving canal near Yuma

YUMA, AZ — A group of 25 migrants, including several children, were rescued from a canal near Yuma Saturday morning.

According to the Yuma County Sheriff’s Department, a deputy was patrolling near Laveen Road and County 13 ½ Street when he saw a commotion and heard a group of people screaming from a canal.

Men, women, and children were observed in the fast running water having trouble staying afloat.

Yuma County Sheriff's Office

The deputy, along with bystanders, used ropes and tow straps to help the people and pull them to safety.

The group was examined by medical personnel but no major injuries were reported.

The Yuma County Sheriff’s Office says the group was determined to have entered the country illegally. YCSO says Border Patrol also assisted with the rescue and “processed the individuals accordingly.”