Watch
NewsCentral & Southern Arizona NewsYuma News

Actions

Dozens of migrants, some children, pulled from fast-moving canal near Yuma

items.[0].image.alt
Yuma County Sheriff's Office
Yuma migrants rescued.png
Posted at 9:02 PM, Jan 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-08 23:08:40-05

YUMA, AZ — A group of 25 migrants, including several children, were rescued from a canal near Yuma Saturday morning.

According to the Yuma County Sheriff’s Department, a deputy was patrolling near Laveen Road and County 13 ½ Street when he saw a commotion and heard a group of people screaming from a canal.

Men, women, and children were observed in the fast running water having trouble staying afloat.

Yuma migrants rescued 2.png

The deputy, along with bystanders, used ropes and tow straps to help the people and pull them to safety.

The group was examined by medical personnel but no major injuries were reported.

The Yuma County Sheriff’s Office says the group was determined to have entered the country illegally. YCSO says Border Patrol also assisted with the rescue and “processed the individuals accordingly.”

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

How to watch ABC15 on Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV and Android TV