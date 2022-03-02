Blade Butler: Yuma woman invents ceiling fan cleaning tool

YUMA, AZ — The ceiling fan. It is one of the hardest things to clean in your house.

"You keep them on so that way you don't have to look at all the dust," said Korri Wright.

Wright talked to us from her house in Yuma. She also hates cleaning her ceiling fans — well, she used to hate it.

Wright got so fed up with the chore, she created something to help get the job done.

"I went on this mad hunt for something that would just capture the dust and debris as you're cleaning and there's nothing on the market that does that," said Wright.

So she spent the next several years figuring it out.

"So I went and got trash picker-uppers, like the claw that you pick up trash on the ground, and vacuum bags. And I zip-tied it to the mouth of the trash picker-upper," said Wright.

It took her almost six years to invent and get the Blade Butler to market. But this is not the career path she started on. Back in the day, she was a dental hygienist, then a realtor. She's still involved in real estate and enjoys it but inventing things on the side has also become a pretty good gig she didn't see coming.

"The key for me was to ask a ton of questions, probably annoyingly so, and do just a bunch of research," said Wright. "There's a lot of resource tools out there but I think the more you outsource to people that you know, somebody always seems to know somebody."

