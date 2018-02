YUMA, AZ - A Belgian parajumper has died during a training jump in Yuma.

Marine Corps Air Station Yuma said the parajumper was training in the area of the MCAS Yuma Range on Tuesday night.

At 10:40 p.m. Belgian Special Operations Forces requested help to find an individual.

At 1:20 a.m. on Wednesday, the MCAS Yuma Search and Rescue team located the parajumper who died at the scene.

“Our hearts and prayers go out to the family and friends of the parajumper lost in this tragic accident," stated MCAS Yuma Commanding Officer, Col. David Suggs.

The incident is under investigation.