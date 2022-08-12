Arizona adding barrier wall of shipping containers along Yuma border

YUMA, AZ — Arizona has begun building a barrier of shipping containers along the border in Yuma, citing a lack of action from the Biden administration on resuming construction of the border wall.

Governor Doug Ducey made the announcement saying construction began on Friday and is separate from action promised by President Biden in late July.

RELATED: City of Yuma officials push to close wall gaps

Governor Ducey said Friday that the state of Arizona is working on its own to add 1,000 feet of cargo containers lined with barbed wire, saying the state can no longer wait for the Biden administration to take action.

In late July, the Biden administration authorized the completion of the wall in the area, which has become one of the busiest corridors for illegal crossings, but it hasn't begun yet.

A timetable for border wall construction to resume by the federal government has not been released.