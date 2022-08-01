Woman stabbed at Wild Horse Pass Casino, FBI looking for suspect and truck

The FBI and Gila River Police Department are searching for a suspect in a stabbing attack outside of the Wild Horse Pass Casino over the weekend.

The FBI Phoenix Field Office says the incident occurred around 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the casino along I-10, south of Ahwatukee.

A 31-year-old woman reportedly parked in the parking lot and exited her vehicle when she was stabbed several times by a man who had been loitering in the parking lot.

Officials say the woman was stabbed with an “unknown object” and is hospitalized.

The man involved in the attack reportedly got into a white pick-up truck and drove off.

The truck is described as a crew cab with no license plates. It has a distinctive appearance with a brush guard, light tint on the front windows, dark tint on the back windows, and damage to the right rear quarter panel. The truck is also missing a tailgate.

FBI Phoenix Field Office

If anyone has any information about the involved truck or the person who drives it, you are asked to call the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324) or email tips and information to tips.fbi.gov.