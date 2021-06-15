Woman reported missing after getting stuck while off-roading, Maricopa County Sheriff's Office says

Maricopa County Sheriff's Office says a 28-year-old woman was reported missing after an incident while off-roading near the Valley.

Amanda Calimeri was last seen Sunday, June 13, when she was off-roading with a friend in the area of Bull Dog wash and Forest Road 10, in the Usery Mountain Regional Park area. Their vehicle reportedly got stuck in the sand, and while the driver was trying to free the vehicle, Calimeri walked away.

MCSO says Calimeri walked toward the Usery entrance and when the driver freed the vehicle, he was unable to find her.

Calimeri currently has blonde hair. She was last seen wearing black ripped jeans and a black shirt, and is 5 feet, 7 inches tall and 130 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call MCSO at 602-876-1011.