Woman, child found dead in San Tan Valley home

SAN TAN VALLEY, AZ — Pinal County officials are investigating after a woman and child were found dead in a San Tan Valley home Monday afternoon.

Deputies were called to a home near Castlegate and Simonton boulevards around 2:30 p.m. regarding a possible suicidal person.

When they arrived at the house, they found a 43-year-old woman and 6-year-old boy dead inside. The pair has not been named.

Officials say there are no outstanding suspects in this case.

Their causes of death will be determined by a medical examiner.

No further information was immediately available.