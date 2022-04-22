Watch
U.S. 93 closed due to Hackberry Fire burning in area

Posted at 1:58 PM, Apr 22, 2022
WICKENBURG, AZ — A large portion of the U.S. 93 is closed due to a new wildfire, named the Hackberry Fire, that is burning in the area, according to officials.

Officials have closed the U.S. 93 from the I-40 interchange, east of Kingman, to the SR-71, near Wickenburg, with no estimated time of reopening.

The Hackberry Fire is burning near the U.S. 93 at milepost 166, which is just north of Wickenburg.

Details surrounding the Hackberry Fire, including the fire's location and severity, have not yet been released.

This is a developing story. Stay with abc15.com for the latest updates.

