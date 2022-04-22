U.S. 93 closed due to Hackberry Fire burning in area

WICKENBURG, AZ — A large portion of the U.S. 93 is closed due to a new wildfire, named the Hackberry Fire, that is burning in the area, according to officials.

Officials have closed the U.S. 93 from the I-40 interchange, east of Kingman, to the SR-71, near Wickenburg, with no estimated time of reopening.

US 93 is closed in both directions between I-40 and SR 71 due to a fire at milepost 166.



NB lanes are closed at SR 71 (milepost 183) and SB lanes are closed at I-40 (milepost 93).



There is no estimated time to reopen the highway.#aztraffic #US93 pic.twitter.com/UGYUpgQTbP — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) April 22, 2022

The Hackberry Fire is burning near the U.S. 93 at milepost 166, which is just north of Wickenburg.

Details surrounding the Hackberry Fire, including the fire's location and severity, have not yet been released.

