Verde Valley firefighter and paramedic Tyrone Bell dies from COVID-19 complications

An Arizona firefighter/paramedic has died from complications of COVID-19, according to the Verde Valley Fire District.

Fire officials say Tyrone Bell died Monday after becoming ill eleven days ago.

Officials say Bell has been a firefighter and paramedic with the Verde Valley Fire District for four years.

His fellow employees say he was a dedicated worker who began his career working for Verde Valley Ambulance Company and was a Reserve Firefighter for the Clarkdale and Verde Valley Fire Districts before being hired full time at Verde Valley Fire in 2017.

"To know Tyrone was to love him. His passing will leave a huge void here at Verde Valley Fire District," said Verde Valley Fire Chief Danny Johnson.

A fundraiser has been set up to help Bell's family. If you would like to donate, you can do so here.