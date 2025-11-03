Vail School District responds to viral photo of Cienega High School teachers’ Halloween shirts

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Pima County Sheriff's Department (PCSD) provided additional presence at Cienega High School on the morning of Monday, November 3.

The increased presence comes in response to threats against Cienega High School teachers.

We take all threats seriously and encourage anyone who sees something to say something," said Angelica Carrillo, PCSD's Public Information Officer.

KGUN9

The Vail School District is responding after a photo of Cienega High School teachers wearing shirts that say “Problem Solved” with what looks to be fake blood on the shirts began circulating on social media.

Read the superintendent’s full statement below:

Dear Vail Parents and Families,

We’re writing to inform you about a situation that has been circulating on social media involving members of Cienega High School’s math department.

A photo showing teachers wearing shirts that say “Problem Solved” has caused confusion and concern. We want to clarify that these shirts were part of a math-themed Halloween costume meant to represent solving tough math problems. The shirts were never intended to target any person, event, or political issue.





Unfortunately, the image is being shared online with false claims that they were intended as a statement of recent events in our country. This is unequivocally untrue. The shirts were purchased online and were also worn last year as part of the same math-themed costumes, long before recent events. For anyone questioning the validity that the shirts were worn last year, I am happy to provide the photo to you.





We understand how this image could be misunderstood and taken out of context, especially by people who are not associated with the teachers or the school. We are truly sorry for the hurt or upset it has caused.





The teachers involved care deeply about their students and this community. Many have served Vail families for years. All of them are committed to protecting children, and none of them would intentionally cause hurt or pain. They too are truly sorry that this has caused concerns. The shirts will not be worn again. We appreciate the opportunity to learn from this experience and ask for your grace as we do so.





We are also saddened that our teachers are now receiving hurtful messages and online harassment as a result of this misunderstanding. We want to be clear - personal attacks, threats, or doxxing are never acceptable and do not reflect the values of our community. All threats are being reported to the police.





We appreciate those who reached out with their concerns and hope this message provides clarity and reassurance. The Vail School District remains committed to maintaining safe, supportive school communities where every student and staff member feels respected and valued.





John Carruth

Superintendent, Vail School District





District officials say the shirts were part of a math-themed Halloween costume meant to represent solving difficult math problems, not a statement about any person, event, or political issue.

The district says the shirts were also worn last year as part of the same costume idea, long before recent national events.

Leaders acknowledged that the image has caused confusion and concern, saying they understand how it could be misunderstood or taken out of context.

They added that the teachers involved care deeply about their students and community, and that the shirts will not be worn again.

Officials also said the teachers have since received hurtful messages and online harassment, adding that all threats are being reported to police.

Arizona Education Association President Marisol Garcia released the following statement in response to threats against Vail School District educators.

“Over the weekend, bad-faith actors mobilized an online mob against educators in the Vail School District. We are horrified by the barrage of death threats that followed, and we urge law enforcement to fully investigate all threats and protect the Vail community.



“Vail educators deserve privacy and grace during this time. All of us lose when our classrooms become the site of political fights.”

Marisol Garcia - President, Arizona Education Association

State lawmakers also weighed in on the controversy.

Rachel Keshel, a Republican member of the Arizona House of Representatives serving Legislative District 17 in areas within Pima County and Pinal County, released this statement.

As a proud southern Arizona legislator, I am deeply outraged by the recent reports of staff at Vail Unified School District donning costumes that seemingly mock the tragic assassination of Charlie Kirk—complete with ‘Problem Solved’ slogans and simulated blood stains on the same side that Charlie’s fatal wound was on. This grotesque display has no place in our schools, which should be sanctuaries of education, not arenas for political vitriol or celebration of violence. The pain inflicted on Charlie Kirk’s family, friends, and the broader conservative community is immeasurable, and to see educators potentially trivializing such a heinous act is not only insensitive but a profound betrayal of the trust parents place in our public schools. Arizona’s families deserve better than adults who prioritize partisan provocation over professionalism.







I must firmly reject any attempts to downplay this incident as mere ‘math problem-solving’ attire recycled from last year. Recent alumni, including my daughter, have confirmed these shirts were not worn by any of the math teachers last year. If this is incorrect, I would like proof. Although these shirts can be purchased on Amazon, they celebrate real-life murder, and are, minimally, extremely short-sighted and tone deaf after the country recently dealt with the horrific tragedy of Charlie Kirk’s assassination. Such costumes aren’t harmless fun; they normalize the unthinkable—political assassination—in front of impressionable young minds. In a state like Arizona, where we champion free speech but hold sacred the principles of civility and safety, this crosses every line. It’s particularly alarming in a school setting, where children look to their teachers as role models, not as endorsers of extremism.







I am calling on Superintendent John Carruth to take immediate and decisive action: terminate the employment of every individual involved in creating, wearing, or permitting these abhorrent costumes. Anything less sends a dangerous message that hate has a home in our classrooms. Our kids’ well-being demands accountability, and I stand ready to support legislation ensuring such conduct faces swift consequences. Let’s recommit to unity, respect, and excellence in Arizona’s education system—starting today. Rachel Keshel - Arizona House of Representatives - Legislative District 17 - (R)

