Wrong-way driver crashes into ambulance in Tucson

TUCSON, AZ — Arizona Department of Public Safety officials say a wrong-way driver crashed into an ambulance in Tucson early Tuesday morning.

The crash happened around 1:30 a.m. on I-10 near milepost 256, which is near Grant Road.

Tucson police had reportedly been pursuing a vehicle that was traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes of traffic.

The suspect vehicle collided head-on with a marked on-duty AMR ambulance.

Tucson police reportedly told KGUN9 that two paramedics in the ambulance and the driver of the car were hurt in the crash and are said to be in critical condition.