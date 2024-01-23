Watch Now
NewsCentral & Southern Arizona NewsTucson News

Actions

Wrong-way driver crashes into ambulance in Tucson

The ambulance was on-duty at the time of the crash, DPS says
Arizona Department of Public Safety officials say a wrong-way driver crashed into an ambulance in Tucson early Tuesday morning.
tucson wrong way crash traffic
Posted at 6:53 AM, Jan 23, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-23 09:36:39-05

TUCSON, AZ — Arizona Department of Public Safety officials say a wrong-way driver crashed into an ambulance in Tucson early Tuesday morning.

The crash happened around 1:30 a.m. on I-10 near milepost 256, which is near Grant Road.

Tucson police had reportedly been pursuing a vehicle that was traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes of traffic.

The suspect vehicle collided head-on with a marked on-duty AMR ambulance.

Tucson police reportedly told KGUN9 that two paramedics in the ambulance and the driver of the car were hurt in the crash and are said to be in critical condition.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch your favorite shows on Arizona 61

Watch your favorite shows on Arizona 61