Woman killed, 2-year-old daughter injured in single-vehicle crash on Tucson's Mt. Lemmon

Posted at 11:40 AM, Oct 12, 2021
MOUNT LEMMON, AZ — Pima County Sheriff's deputies are investigating a single-vehicle crash on Mt. Lemmon that happened Sunday morning.

The Pima County Sheriff's Department says 42-year-old Laura Rodriguez was heading down the mountain that morning with her 2-year-old daughter in the back seat. Their car drove over an embankment and off the side of the mountain. Both she and her daughter were ejected from the car.

PCSD says Rodriguez was killed in the crash and the girl was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

PCSD is still investigating the cause of the crash.

