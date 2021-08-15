TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Northwest Fire District crews along with other first responder agencies rescued a woman and her dog stuck from a flooded wash in Tucson Saturday night.

Around 8 p.m., NWF and Tucson Fire crews responded to Camino de la Tierra and River Road for a report of a vehicle stuck in a wash, according to NWF officials.

During the rescue, crews attempted to make their way by foot but high running waters made it difficult.

At one point, the woman was able to get herself and the dog onto the roof of the vehicle, NWF officials say.

Last night AIR2 turned darkness into light with our #NightSun searchlight, illuminating the scene of a hazardous swift water rescue, threatening the lives of a woman and her K9 companion who clung to the roof of their vehicle. Great job @TucsonFireDept and Northwest Fire Dept. pic.twitter.com/TlexASKoX6 — TucsonPoliceAir (@tucson_air) August 15, 2021

Moments later, a helicopter responded to the rescue but due to power lines near the area, access was restricted, NWF officials say.

After multiple attempts to rescue the woman and the dog, TFD crews extended their ladder out to reach the woman and give her a life vest and rescue ring.

Once the woman had on the safety vest, she and the dog were pulled to safety.

NWF officials say the rising waters made the rescue dangerous for all involved parties.

The public is reminded to avoid all flooded areas.

(1/4) Around 8 p.m. Saturday, August 14, Northwest Fire and @TucsonFireDept crews were dispatched to the area of Camino de la Tierra and River Road in reference to a vehicle stuck in the wash. pic.twitter.com/xsgE6RPjSJ — Northwest Fire (@NorthwestFire) August 15, 2021

