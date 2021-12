TUCSON, AZ — There’s a new millionaire in Arizona after Wednesday night’s Powerball drawing!

Lottery officials say the winning ticket was sold at Lee Lee Oriental Supermarket on Orange Grove Road in Tucson.

The winning numbers were: 7, 16, 19, 48, 68, with Powerball number 15. The winning ticket matched five numbers but did not match the red Powerball to hit the jackpot.

Since the winner didn’t hit the jackpot, the Powerball jackpot rolls to $400 million for Christmas Day.