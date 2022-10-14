Why? Reports of spiders invading the Tucson area

TUCSON — Things are already getting spooky this October. The word is going around that spiders are invading the Tucson area.

Many of you have shared on social media that you’ve recently started seeing more spiders.

Just around Matt Dunkel’s home, he’s found five spiders. Around his Oro Valley neighborhood, he’s found three.

“It’s been crazy! It’s been awesome! There’s been spiders all over the place,” he said.

He's been seeing them pop up over the past few weeks.

“Now we’ve just been seeing them everywhere so it’s been really kind of neat to see all the little friends just kind of hanging out in all the little different hotspots of the neighborhood,” said Dunkel.

He hasn’t gotten rid of the spiders for many reasons.

“They’re doing a job, they’re taking care of all the little bugs that can bother us and get icky. And what’s been cool is I’ve been able to take not only our daughter, but our son, who’s almost going to be five, and show him all the little cool things about how they build this web,” he said.

Dunkel has seen some black widows, but for the most part, he’s seen orb weavers.

These spiders are the most common here around Tucson. Isaiah Vague with Arizona Pest Control said most like to build their webs around plants.

“The reason you’re going to see it that way is because they like to catch flying insects that aren’t going to be aware of their web as they’re passing through,” said Vague.

He’s seen an increase in spiders around Tucson.

“Some of the different storm systems that we’ve had has actually caused an increase in the population of things that they would feed on, things that spiders would normally prey. And with that being said, anytime you have an increased food source and an increased water source, you’re going to produce more. It’s much easier to provide for your offspring if you have something to feed them,” he said.

If you’ve recently started seeing spiders like orb weavers, Vague said there’s no need to worry because they’re actually harmless. But many spiders could mean it’s time to call pest control because they tend to go where they can find the most food.