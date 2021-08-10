VIDEO: Crews rescue 3 from vehicle in runoff-swollen Tucson area wash

TUCSON — Crews rescued three people from a vehicle in a runoff-swollen wash on the outskirts of metro Tucson on Tuesday as monsoon thunderstorms caused scattered flash flooding in southeastern Arizona.

Personnel from the Golder Ranch and Northwest fire districts safely extricated the people trapped in the vehicle stuck in the chest-high water, the Golder Ranch district said.

The driver of a second vehicle stranded n the flooded Canada Del Oro Wash was able to get out without assistance, the district said on Twitter.

The National Weather Service issued flash flood warnings and advisories for metro Tucson and rural areas in the region.