Watch Now
NewsCentral & Southern Arizona NewsTucson News

Actions

Vice President Kamala Harris to visit Tucson after Supreme Court rules to ban nearly all abortions

White House officials say Friday’s visit is 'to continue her leadership in the fight for reproductive freedoms'
Kamala Harris
Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP
Vice President Kamala Harris with Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg, left, and Administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency Michael Regan, right, announces major federal actions that will expand clean public transit and school buses, reduce emissions from diesel trucks, and create good-paying jobs, at the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on the White House complex, in Washington, Monday, March 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
Kamala Harris
Posted at 9:31 AM, Apr 10, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-10 12:34:23-04

TUCSON, AZ — Vice President Kamala Harris will be visiting southern Arizona later this week, the White House announced Tuesday.

Her visit is set to take place on Friday, April 12, in Tucson.

White House officials say Friday’s visit is “to continue her leadership in the fight for reproductive freedoms.”

The announcement was made on the same day that the Arizona Supreme Court ruled the state must adhere to a 123-year-old penal code provision barring all abortions except in cases when “it is necessary to save” a pregnant person’s life.

"This even more extreme and dangerous ban criminalizes almost all abortion care in the state and puts women’s lives at risk," Harris said, in part, about the decision made by the Arizona Supreme Court Tuesday.

VP Harris visited Phoenix last month and spoke at a rally to promote reproductive rights.

See the March event in the video player below:

Vice President Kamala Harris speaks at event in Phoenix

Further details about the Tucson visit were not immediately available.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Record and watch live TV, subscription-free with Tablo

Record and watch live TV, subscription-free with Tablo