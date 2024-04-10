Vice President Kamala Harris to visit Tucson after Supreme Court rules to ban nearly all abortions

TUCSON, AZ — Vice President Kamala Harris will be visiting southern Arizona later this week, the White House announced Tuesday.

Her visit is set to take place on Friday, April 12, in Tucson.

White House officials say Friday’s visit is “to continue her leadership in the fight for reproductive freedoms.”

The announcement was made on the same day that the Arizona Supreme Court ruled the state must adhere to a 123-year-old penal code provision barring all abortions except in cases when “it is necessary to save” a pregnant person’s life.

"This even more extreme and dangerous ban criminalizes almost all abortion care in the state and puts women’s lives at risk," Harris said, in part, about the decision made by the Arizona Supreme Court Tuesday.

VP Harris visited Phoenix last month and spoke at a rally to promote reproductive rights.

Further details about the Tucson visit were not immediately available.