University of Arizona President Robert Robbins announces resignation

TUCSON, AZ — University of Arizona President Robert Robbins has announced his resignation, weeks after agreeing to take a pay cut.

Robbins has become a central figure in the school's financial crisis. The university based in Tucson is trying to dig out of a $177 million budget shortfall that stemmed from a miscalculation of cash reserves.

Robbins makes more than $1 million annually with a base salary of about $816,000, according to the Arizona Daily Star. Other compensation comes in the form of retirement funding, and a car allowance, and bonuses for performance-based measures.

Robbins released a statement Tuesday stating that it was time for the university to go in a different direction.

Robbins said he will work through the end of his current contract but will step down if the university hires a new president before then.

Read Robbins' full resignation letter below:

"Dear Students and Colleagues,

After significant consideration and personal contemplation, I informed the Arizona Board of Regents this morning that I will step down as President of the University of Arizona after fulfilling the terms of my current contract. Should ABOR select a new President who is prepared to start sooner than the end date of my contract, I will ensure a smooth transition to my successor and step aside earlier.

Although this is a difficult decision, it is the right decision for me and for the university that I love so dearly. It has been a true honor to lead the University of Arizona for so many years, particularly during a time of transformational change in higher education and with challenges in the world around us. I am proud of the many advancements we made together in elevating the institution by enhancing the student experience; by attracting and retaining world-class faculty and staff; by increasing our research funding and philanthropy; by achieving significant milestones in science, astronomy and medicine, among many other disciplines; by engaging our indigenous tribes and rural communities; and by improving the lives of Arizona residents and the global community.

The past 18 months certainly have been difficult for our University, but I am confident that our passion and commitment for doing what is right, as well as our thorough and thoughtful analysis to address our ongoing challenges, will bring our institution greater stability in short order.

It is time to begin to think about what is next for the University, and I will continue to serve the institution and work with ABOR to ensure a smooth transition at the appropriate time. I am grateful to the Regents for their ongoing support of our work, and I am confident that the University of Arizona will be in great hands.

Sincerely,

Robert C. Robbins, M.D.

President

The University of Arizona