UArizona to celebrate Class of 2021 with graduate-only ceremonies

Posted at 12:14 PM, Mar 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-08 14:15:43-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — COVID-19 restrictions against large gatherings kept the University of Arizona’s Class of 2020 from having the pageantry of a normal college graduation.

The Class of 2020 will get a taste of the graduation experience but the realities of COVID will still intervene.

University President Dr. Robert Robbins announced Monday the University will have in-person graduation ceremonies as a precaution against spreading COVID-19 but they will be broken into a series of smaller gatherings over several days between May 11 and May 18.

Doctor Robbins says to give graduates a flavor of the experience of graduating in Arizona Stadium, students might gather a thousand at a time, spread across the field. Their names would be called, and they would appear on the stadium’s giant Jumbotron screen. They would not walk on stage to receive anything that would represent their diploma. Graduates will not be required to appear in person.

The University is posting updates to Commencement plans on its website.

Robbins says the University is working on some way to honor Class of 2020 graduates but it’s not clear yet what form that observance would take.

In 2020, commencement was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

