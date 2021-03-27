UArizona proposes no increase for in-state students, small hike for new non-residents

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — UArizona is proposing no tuition increase for new in-state undergrad students and a small hike for new nonresidents.

Current tuition for in-state undergrad students is $12,671. For non-resident undergrads, tuition is $36,698. The latter rate will rise to $37,193 for the 2021-2022 school year.

The rates will be guaranteed for four years under the university's Guaranteed Tuition Plan. Continuing students will see their rates stay the same.

New in-state grad students will see tuition increased by 1.4%, while nonresident tuition for new grad school students will rise 0.7%. Medical students will also see increases.

"The past year has been challenging on many levels, and in an unprecedented time like this, we felt it was important to keep tuition steady and predictable for our students and their families," said University of Arizona President Robert C. Robbins, in a statement.