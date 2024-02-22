Two arrested in large Arizona DPS Gang Task Force seizure

TUCSON, AZ — The Arizona Department of Public Safety's Gang Task Force made a major bust in Tucson last week.

Investigators arrested 66-year-old Robert Stevenson and 53-year-old Brooke Smith Friday and booked them into the Pima County Jail on multiple charges.

Detectives had received a search warrant to inspect a home in Midtown Tucson following an investigation into illegal drug activity. Investigators also searched a nearby storage unit belonging to one of the suspects.

After searching the property and storage unit, investigators found and confiscated meth, heroin, and fentanyl. Detectives also found about 80 guns and more than 12,000 rounds of ammunition.

Law enforcement leaders say multiple guns were previously reported stolen. The two suspects were reportedly not legally allowed to possess firearms.