Tucson's Barrio Bread owner wins James Beard award

TUCSON, AZ — A Tucson chef has won a James Beard Foundation 2022 Restaurant and Chef Award.

Don Guerra of Barrio Bread won the Outstanding Baker title.

“All of my creations are rooted in my passion for producing superior baked goods that tell the story of Tucson,” Guerra said in a statement. “I am humbled to have been selected as the winner of the James Beard Foundation’s Outstanding Baker award. This award exemplifies the unwavering support I’ve received from so many people, including my family and those in the community – the patrons, the farmers, my staff, and the restaurants that serve Barrio Bread’s products.”

He was one of three local chefs who made the semifinal round. Guerra was the lone Tucsonan to advance.

Guerra's award was announced in a ceremony in Chicago Monday, June 13.

Barrio Bread is located at 18 S. Eastbourne Ave. in Tucson.

“We are thrilled that Don, who is most deserving of this award, has won,” Felipe Garcia, Visit Tucson’s President & CEO, said in a statement. “Don’s devotion to his craft is integral to Tucson’s thriving culinary scene, and a significant part of why Tucson was named a UNESCO City of Gastronomy in 2015.”