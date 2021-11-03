Watch
Tucson voters approve minimum wage hike; will reach $15 by 2025

Posted at 8:52 PM, Nov 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-02 23:52:06-04

TUCSON, AZ — The unofficial results are in for a ballot initiative that would gradually raise the minimum wage in the city of Tucson to $15 an hour.

Voters passed Proposition 206 in Tucson, with 60% voting for the measure and 32% voting against, with 100% precincts reporting. Some voters did not fill out the proposition on their ballots.

The city still has to certify the results before they're official.

The proposition would raise the minimum wage in Tucson to $15 an hour by 2025, then tie it to the rate of inflation after that. The proposed dates for wage hikes in the proposition are:

  • $13 by April 1, 2022
  • $13.50 by January 1, 2023
  • $14.25 by January 1, 2024
  • $15.00 by January 1, 2025

Arizona's current minimum wage is $12.15 after voters statewide approved a measure to raise the minimum wage in 2016. At the time, the minimum wage stood at just over $8 an hour.

