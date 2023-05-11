Tucson transit fares free through end of 2023

TUCSON, AZ — Tucson's transit system, Sun Tran, Sun Link, and Sun Van, will remain free through the end of the year, according to the city.

The fares were first waived in March of 2020, because of the pandemic and financial hardships it worsened.

Sun Tran Route 37

Sun Tran also added a new route April 30 to the Amazon Warehouse facility on Kolb Road south of Valencia Road.

Route 37 was added as part of an agreement with the city and Amazon. The warehouse is Stop 1, and the route runs Monday through Friday, with weekend service on Saturday and Sunday.

Other updates