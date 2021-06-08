TUCSON, AZ — Weeks after a rock was thrown through the window of a synagogue in Tucson, another synagogue has been vandalized with graffiti and an anti-semitic slur.
A door at the Chabad on River synagogue in Tucson was defaced with red spraypaint that depicted a swastika and a slur against the Jewish community.
Rep. Alma Hernandez shared a photo of the vandalism from her Twitter account on Tuesday.
"Sad to wake up to the news that @Chabad on River was vandalized. When it happens to one, it happens to all of us. The amount of Jewish hate isn’t shocking. The silence is. This is NOT my #Tucson," she wrote.
Many of you have asked how you can help our Synagogue 🕍 you can donate and share the link below to help us raise money to secure our Tucson synagogue. Click to Donate https://t.co/yxzALdvBvl ✡️💙 all help is appreciated! Please help us share todah⬇️ @StopAntisemites @phxjnews— (((Rep.Alma Hernandez MPH)))🧼🤚🏽 (@almaforarizona) May 20, 2021
Sgt. Frank Magos, a spokesperson for the Tucson Police Department, told KGUN9, ABC15's sister station in Tucson, that the graffiti was first reported on Monday morning, though it wasn't clear when the vandalism happened. He said the last time someone noticed a clean door at the venue was Friday.
No suspects have been identified, he said. Anyone with information is asked to contact Pima County Attorney's Office anonymous tip line, 88-CRIME.
The Jewish Federation of Southern Arizona and Jewish Community Foundation of Southern Arizona released a statement Tuesday condemning the action.
Yesterday a devastating act of antisemetism was discovered at the Chabad on River. An entry door was defaced with a swastika and an antisemitic slur.
This comes just weeks after vandalism against Congregation Chaverim where a rock was thrown through a window in the front door of the synagogue. These horrendous antisemitic acts will not be tolerated and there is no place for hatred in our community.
The Jewish Federation and Jewish Community Foundation of Southern Arizona stand beside our synagogue and agency partners amidst these despicable acts. President and CEO, Graham Hoffman stated, “We call upon our allies, neighbors, and fellow Tucsonans to stand with us in combating heinous acts of intimidation, hatred, and antisemitism. The rights to assemble and worship in peace and safety are cornerstones of American democracy. Engagement with the Southern Arizona community to prevent and eliminate hate in all its manifestations will continue to be a priority for the Federation and Foundation and all of our partners.” The rapid rise of antisemitic vandalism, harassment, and violence, as reported by the Anti-Defamation League, across the U.S., is tragic and has no place in Southern Arizona or anywhere.
We urge anyone with information about the perpetrators to come forward and contact law enforcement. Security remains a top priority for the Southern Arizona Jewish community. Security Directors, Paul Patterson and Chelsea Gutierrez are at the forefront of these efforts and maintain deep and ongoing relationships with local and national law enforcement.
Our community is stronger together. We will continue to proudly engage, unite, and combat antisemitism. Only together can we vanquish all forms of intolerance and hatred and advance critical community building efforts to repair our fractured world.