TUCSON, AZ — Weeks after a rock was thrown through the window of a synagogue in Tucson, another synagogue has been vandalized with graffiti and an anti-semitic slur.

A door at the Chabad on River synagogue in Tucson was defaced with red spraypaint that depicted a swastika and a slur against the Jewish community.

Rep. Alma Hernandez shared a photo of the vandalism from her Twitter account on Tuesday.

"Sad to wake up to the news that @Chabad on River was vandalized. When it happens to one, it happens to all of us. The amount of Jewish hate isn’t shocking. The silence is. This is NOT my #Tucson," she wrote.

Many of you have asked how you can help our Synagogue you can donate and share the link below to help us raise money to secure our Tucson synagogue. all help is appreciated! Please help us share — Rep.Alma Hernandez

Sgt. Frank Magos, a spokesperson for the Tucson Police Department, told KGUN9, ABC15's sister station in Tucson, that the graffiti was first reported on Monday morning, though it wasn't clear when the vandalism happened. He said the last time someone noticed a clean door at the venue was Friday.

No suspects have been identified, he said. Anyone with information is asked to contact Pima County Attorney's Office anonymous tip line, 88-CRIME.

The Jewish Federation of Southern Arizona and Jewish Community Foundation of Southern Arizona released a statement Tuesday condemning the action.