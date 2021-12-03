Tucson-sector border patrol agent killed in line of duty

TUCSON, AZ — The U.S. Border Patrol has announced the line-of-duty death of Tucson agent Martin Barrios.

In a statement posted on Facebook, CBP said it's saddened to announce the death of Supervisory Border Patrol Agent Martin Barrios on November 29, 2021.

Barrios who was from Sierra Vista started his career with U.S. Border Patrol in April 2003 and previously served in the U.S. Navy.

He's survived by his wife, children, and sisters.

I am grieved to inform you of the line-of-duty death of Supervisory Border Patrol Agent Martin Barrios of the Tucson Sector. Our thoughts and prayers are with his loved ones. We will always remember his service. #NeverForgotten #HonorFirst https://t.co/BPcE4z1Or0 — John R. Modlin (@USBPChiefTCA) December 3, 2021

Details of his passing haven't been provided.

