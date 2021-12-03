Watch
Tucson-sector border patrol agent killed in line of duty

Martin Barrios
Posted at 11:01 AM, Dec 03, 2021
TUCSON, AZ — The U.S. Border Patrol has announced the line-of-duty death of Tucson agent Martin Barrios.

In a statement posted on Facebook, CBP said it's saddened to announce the death of Supervisory Border Patrol Agent Martin Barrios on November 29, 2021.

Barrios who was from Sierra Vista started his career with U.S. Border Patrol in April 2003 and previously served in the U.S. Navy.

He's survived by his wife, children, and sisters.

Details of his passing haven't been provided.

