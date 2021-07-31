Tucson Sector Border Patrol agent dies in crash near Sells

SELLS, Ariz. (KGUN) — A Tucson Sector Border Patrol agent died in a crash that happened outside of Sells, Arizona early Saturday morning, according to officials.

In a Facebook post, Border Patrol officials said around 2:20 a.m., multiple law enforcement and emergency personnel agencies, including a life flight, responded to the scene of the head-on crash involving another driver on State Route 86 near milepost 128 outside of Sells, according to officials.

Shortly after, the agent and the driver, the only occupant of the civilian vehicle, were pronounced dead.

No further information was immediately released.

An investigation is ongoing.