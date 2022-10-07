Watch Now
NewsCentral & Southern Arizona NewsTucson News

Actions

Tucson says personal information was taken in May 29 data breach

Social Security numbers, driver's license numbers, and passport numbers potentially exposed
Voters in Florida, other states report receiving threatening emails demanding a vote for Trump
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Jenny Kane/AP
In this Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019, photo a woman types on a keyboard in New York. Cybersecurity researchers say a coordinated cyberespionage campaign has targeted U.N. relief agencies, the International Red Cross and other non-governmental organizations groups for the past 10 months. The California cybersecurity outfit Lookout says the campaign, which uses phishing to harvest passwords from mobile phones and computers, is still active. (AP Photo/Jenny Kane)
Voters in Florida, other states report receiving threatening emails demanding a vote for Trump
Posted at 9:28 AM, Oct 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-07 12:29:39-04

TUCSON, AZ — The City of Tucson said its network suffered a data breach in May.

According to a city notice, the breach happened on May 29. On August 4, the city learned that files might have been copied and taken from the city's network. It conducted a forensic review of the breach and found on September 12 that personal information for several people was taken from the network. The city states, "it was determined that certain personal information for a number of individuals was within the files potentially accessed from the City’s network."

The information included names, Social Security numbers, driver's license numbers, and passport numbers. The city hasn't found evidence that the information was misused.

Details on how many people were potentially impacted, if they were city employees or Tucson residents, etc, were not included in the release. The city did state that it "is providing notice to potentially affected individuals in an abundance of caution."

The city is offering potential victims free access to credit monitoring and identity protection services for a year.

The city says it is also instituting security measures to prevent future breaches.

For more information, call (833) 675-2190.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch ABC15 Mornings weekdays 4:30-7am on ABC15!