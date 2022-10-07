Tucson says personal information was taken in May 29 data breach

TUCSON, AZ — The City of Tucson said its network suffered a data breach in May.

According to a city notice, the breach happened on May 29. On August 4, the city learned that files might have been copied and taken from the city's network. It conducted a forensic review of the breach and found on September 12 that personal information for several people was taken from the network. The city states, "it was determined that certain personal information for a number of individuals was within the files potentially accessed from the City’s network."

The information included names, Social Security numbers, driver's license numbers, and passport numbers. The city hasn't found evidence that the information was misused.

Details on how many people were potentially impacted, if they were city employees or Tucson residents, etc, were not included in the release. The city did state that it "is providing notice to potentially affected individuals in an abundance of caution."

The city is offering potential victims free access to credit monitoring and identity protection services for a year.

The city says it is also instituting security measures to prevent future breaches.

For more information, call (833) 675-2190.