Tucson police: Teen boy has been arrested in homicide case

TUCSON, Ariz. — Police in Tucson say they have arrested a teenager who is considered a suspect in a homicide case.

The Associated Press isn’t identifying the 17-year-old boy because he is a juvenile.

Police say the teen was arrested Saturday on suspicion of first-degree murder and armed robbery.

Officers responded to a report of gunfire and an unresponsive person in a parking lot last Wednesday night.

Police say the man had obvious signs of gunshot trauma and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim has been identified as 30-year-old Ron Everett Fitch.

Police say Fitch had agreed to make a sale through a third-party selling site but was robbed when he went to complete the deal and was shot.

Police say forensic evidence led to the teenager’s arrest.