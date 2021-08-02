Watch
Tucson police: Teen boy has been arrested in homicide case

Posted at 7:45 AM, Aug 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-02 10:45:52-04

TUCSON, Ariz. — Police in Tucson say they have arrested a teenager who is considered a suspect in a homicide case.

The Associated Press isn’t identifying the 17-year-old boy because he is a juvenile.

Police say the teen was arrested Saturday on suspicion of first-degree murder and armed robbery.

Officers responded to a report of gunfire and an unresponsive person in a parking lot last Wednesday night.

Police say the man had obvious signs of gunshot trauma and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim has been identified as 30-year-old Ron Everett Fitch.

Police say Fitch had agreed to make a sale through a third-party selling site but was robbed when he went to complete the deal and was shot.

Police say forensic evidence led to the teenager’s arrest.

