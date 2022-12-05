Tucson police officers involved in deadly shooting

TUCSON — The Tucson Police Department is investigating a shooting involving its officers. The shooting happened just after 8 p.m. on W. Rillito Street, according to police.

They said around 8 p.m. Sunday, officers responded to a report of an aggravated assault. During their investigation, they found out that the suspect, a man, was armed.

“Officers located that residence, made announcements for that suspect to exit. Ultimately the suspect did exit the residence. Officers discharged their firearm, striking the suspect. He was pronounced deceased at the scene," Sergeant Richard Gradillas said.

Gradillas said officers were not harmed. The Pima Regional Critical Incident Team responded to the scene and is investigating the criminal portion of the officer-involved shooting.

Officers and detectives from the office of professional standards are conducting the internal investigation. Gradillas said that is standard for all officer-involved shootings.

