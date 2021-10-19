Watch
Tucson police help capture roaming bull

Tucson Police Department/Twitter
Tucson Police helped wrangle a bull in a Rita Ranch neighborhood on the morning of Tuesday October 21, 2021.
Posted at 4:32 PM, Oct 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-19 19:32:27-04

TUCSON, AZ — No bull: Tucson police had to respond Tuesday morning to reports of a bull roaming a neighborhood near an elementary school.

The animal somehow got loose in Rita Ranch and police tweeted that the animal was spotted casually grazing on some scrub grass among the gravel along a home's front lawn.

Police blocked off the street with their SUVs and ranchers in the area helped corral the bull before it was captured.

Police say ranchers were trying to help get the bull back to its rightful owner.

