Tucson one of the 'world's greatest places,' according to TIME Magazine

TUCSON, AZ — Tucson is considered one of the "world's greatest places," according to TIME Magazine.

Out of a 2023 list of 50 places in the world, TIME recognized Tucson's restaurants such as BOCA Tacos y Tequila, and the city's many breweries.

This isn't the first time Tucson's brewery scene made such a list: back in December, Tucson was named an "underrated beer city."

Tucson was also recognized for its history and locations that are available for tours and sightseeing.

"TIME solicited nominations of places from our international network of correspondents and contributors, with an eye toward those offering new and exciting experiences," said the magazine on how it chose places for the list.

Among other places on the list include Barcelona, Kyoto, Yosemite National Park, and Budapest.