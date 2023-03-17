Watch Now
NewsCentral & Southern Arizona NewsTucson News

Actions

Tucson one of the 'world's greatest places,' according to TIME Magazine

Also called 'the soul of the Sonoran Desert'
The magazine ranked Tucson among places like Barcelona, Kyoto, Yosemite National Park and Budapest.
Tucson
Posted at 7:04 AM, Mar 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-17 10:04:37-04

TUCSON, AZ — Tucson is considered one of the "world's greatest places," according to TIME Magazine.

Out of a 2023 list of 50 places in the world, TIME recognized Tucson's restaurants such as BOCA Tacos y Tequila, and the city's many breweries.

This isn't the first time Tucson's brewery scene made such a list: back in December, Tucson was named an "underrated beer city."

Tucson was also recognized for its history and locations that are available for tours and sightseeing.

"TIME solicited nominations of places from our international network of correspondents and contributors, with an eye toward those offering new and exciting experiences," said the magazine on how it chose places for the list.

Among other places on the list include Barcelona, Kyoto, Yosemite National Park, and Budapest.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch ABC15 Mornings weekdays 4:30-7am on ABC15!