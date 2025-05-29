Tucson neighbors confront TEP impersonators, suspected immigration enforcement officers

TUCSON, AZ — Tucson neighbors jumped into action Wednesday morning when they believed immigration officers were attempting an arrest near Sixth Ave. and Ajo Way.

A spokesperson for the Department of Homeland Security told Scripps News Tucson that there is an ongoing investigation, but did not provide further details.

Christine Cariño called our Tucson sister station because she believed there were ICE or HSI agents in her neighborhood. Cariño described their unmarked vehicles, claimed they asked her unusual questions, and claimed that they worked with Tucson Electric Power.

She began to suspect the individuals were immigration enforcement officers during the initial interaction. She explained how they initially asked her to help them find her neighbor. That's when she questioned if they were ICE or HSI agents, despite having been told they were with Tucson Electric Power. They eventually walked toward her neighbors' home, she recalled.

“The young boy, who is a stepson, allowed them to come in, thinking they're from Tucson Electric Power," said Cariño.

She shared a video of a confrontation that occurred around 9:45 a.m. Wednesday. In the video, Cariño told her neighbor not to open the door because she confirmed with the individuals that they did not have a warrant. She says she was also told they were there to address a missed court date.

The neighbor, who did not wish to share his identity, confirmed Cariño's detailed account. He also confirmed he was told the individuals were with TEP before he was asked to speak with his stepfather. Cariño's video shows her advising her neighbor not to open the door. The confrontation quickly escalated.

“You’re lying. You’re not in uniform,” Cariño told one of the men in the video. She verbally pushed for them to leave because they did not have a warrant.

Tucson Electric Power confirmed workers do not use unmarked vehicles and always provide identification. Due to previous impersonations, the company has provided information on its website to identify field workers.

Cariño reflected on the situation, hoping others would react if something similar happened in their neighborhoods.

“Pay attention. You know, if you are able to help, help. Do the right thing. It's only right. It's humane. He didn't have a warrant, nor was he a wanted person, and because we spoke up for him, we all started coming together. He was able to stay home.”